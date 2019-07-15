Dr. Scott Glaeser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaeser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Glaeser, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Glaeser, MD
Dr. Scott Glaeser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.
Dr. Glaeser works at
Dr. Glaeser's Office Locations
-
1
Prevea Sheboygan Medical Office Building3113 Saemann Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 458-3791
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, compassionate and helpful. Outstanding staff too!
About Dr. Scott Glaeser, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1346238011
Education & Certifications
- Notre Dame Knee and Sports Medicine Fellowship
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine

