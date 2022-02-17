Overview

Dr. Scott Glaser, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Burr Ridge, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Glaser works at Pain Specialist of Greater Chicago in Burr Ridge, IL with other offices in Bedford Park, IL and Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.