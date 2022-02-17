See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Burr Ridge, IL
Dr. Scott Glaser, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Scott Glaser, MD

Pain Medicine
3.0 (47)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Glaser, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Burr Ridge, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Glaser works at Pain Specialist of Greater Chicago in Burr Ridge, IL with other offices in Bedford Park, IL and Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Specialist of Greater Chicago
    7055 High Grove Blvd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 371-9980
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Magna
    7456 S State Rd Ste 203, Bedford Park, IL 60638 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 371-9980
  3. 3
    Palos Primary Care Center
    15300 West Ave Ste 213, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 371-9980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Bone Loss
Celiac Plexus Block
Arthritis
Bone Loss
Celiac Plexus Block

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Pipefitters
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Glaser?

    Feb 17, 2022
    About one year ago I injured my back. I was in pain, great pain. I called many spine specialists. Dr. Glaser office was the first to response to my help. I read many reviews good and bad and I have to say after Dr. Glaser reviewing MRI he also suggest steroid injection. After months of heeling time, I'm also taking Physical therapy. I thank you Dr. S. Glaser. I'm pain free, not handicap, doing things I used to. I'm happy again. Thank you.
    Peter Chraca — Feb 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Glaser, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Glaser, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Glaser to family and friends

    Dr. Glaser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Glaser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Glaser, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Glaser, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881691863
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern Meml Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Evanston Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Glaser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glaser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glaser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glaser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Glaser, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.