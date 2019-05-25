Dr. Scott Godfrey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godfrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Godfrey, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Godfrey, DO
Dr. Scott Godfrey, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University.
Dr. Godfrey's Office Locations
Scpmg San Marcos Laboratory400 Craven Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078 Directions (800) 290-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Godfrey helped me fight my battle with acute AML Leukemia. He was kind, patient, respectful, and professional. I've been in remission since 1998! He was truly a godsend.
About Dr. Scott Godfrey, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Godfrey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godfrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Godfrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godfrey.
