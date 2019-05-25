See All Oncologists in San Marcos, CA
Dr. Scott Godfrey, DO

Medical Oncology
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Godfrey, DO

Dr. Scott Godfrey, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University.

Dr. Godfrey works at Scpmg San Marcos Laboratory in San Marcos, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Godfrey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scpmg San Marcos Laboratory
    400 Craven Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 290-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Marrow Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test

Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Godfrey, DO

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659464089
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Godfrey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godfrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Godfrey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Godfrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Godfrey works at Scpmg San Marcos Laboratory in San Marcos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Godfrey’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Godfrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godfrey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godfrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godfrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

