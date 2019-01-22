Dr. Scott Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Gold, MD
Dr. Scott Gold, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Gold works at
Dr. Gold's Office Locations
Health First1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
- 2 7125 Murrell Rd Ste B, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 242-8790
- 3 3300 S Fiske Blvd, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 725-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gold is a knowledgeable Dr. for M.S. My first appt. he answered every question that I asked. (There were quite a few) I feel I am getting quality care through the Dr. and staff. All of his staff are excellent, but Dawn gets a shout out for being a sweet nurse, calling me after hours on a holiday weekend, so I wouldn't have to wait for an answer. She can really put you at ease.
About Dr. Scott Gold, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1578522058
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.