Overview of Dr. Scott Gold, MD

Dr. Scott Gold, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Gold works at Neil Sperling MD in Staten Island, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.