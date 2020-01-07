Dr. Scott Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Gold, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Gold, MD
Dr. Scott Gold, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Gold's Office Locations
South Shore2205 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 967-6696
West 67th9 W 67th St Apt 1F, New York, NY 10023 Directions
New York Office36 E 36th St Ste 200A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 889-8575
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr Gold for several years and his treatment and care has been exceptional. The office staff are very attentive and they never overbook appointments. Highly recommend
About Dr. Scott Gold, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mout Sinai School Of Medicine
- Ceme/Mount Sinai Medical Center Program
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
