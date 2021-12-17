Dr. Scott Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Goldman, MD
Dr. Scott Goldman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Goldman's Office Locations
Medical Center for Bone and Joint Disorders400 N Mountain Ave Ste 310, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 920-6457
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I went to doctor Goldman today I was hurting so bad and he took care of me the staff was wonderful the attendants were great and doctor Goldman I can't say enough about him. Best doctor I've been to in years!
About Dr. Scott Goldman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1194820423
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Sports Med Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman works at
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
