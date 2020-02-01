Overview of Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD

Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Goldstein works at Tri County Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Southampton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Stye and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.