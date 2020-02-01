See All Ophthalmologists in Southampton, PA
Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD

Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Goldstein works at Tri County Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Southampton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Stye and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Einstein Health Network
Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tri County Eye Physicians & Surgeons
    319 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966 (215) 355-4428

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
Entropion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
Entropion

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Entropion Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Tear Drainage Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareOregon
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    First Health
    Geisinger Health Plan
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Health Net
    HealthPartners
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Keystone Health Plan East
    Medica
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    National Elevator
    Oxford Health Plans
    Peach State Health Plan
    POMCO Group
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 01, 2020
    I never thought that I would be writing a raving review about someone cutting into and using a needle in my eyelid yet here I am. I can not recommend Dr. Goldstein and his office enough! I was referred to him for a small dot next to my eye and happened to develop a cyst inside my eyelid a couple of days prior to the appointment. I did not have to wait, the staff was very nice, and Dr. Goldstein was personable, kind, funny, and extremely skilled and knowledgeable. He took care of both of my issues in one visit, took his time, and did not rush at all. He numbed my eye, cleared out the cyst inside my eyelid in minutes, and I didn’t feel anything at all. He also used a small laser to painlessly remove the dot next to my eye. He did an incredible job and I would not hesitate to ever return to his office. I enjoyed my visit and was amazed how he did all that so seamlessly and comfortably. I would recommend him to anyone without hesitation.
    Katie S. — Feb 01, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD
    About Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174532527
    Education & Certifications

    • Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
    • Scheie Eye Institute
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldstein works at Tri County Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Southampton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Goldstein’s profile.

    Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Stye and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

