Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD
Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations
Tri County Eye Physicians & Surgeons319 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions (215) 355-4428
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I never thought that I would be writing a raving review about someone cutting into and using a needle in my eyelid yet here I am. I can not recommend Dr. Goldstein and his office enough! I was referred to him for a small dot next to my eye and happened to develop a cyst inside my eyelid a couple of days prior to the appointment. I did not have to wait, the staff was very nice, and Dr. Goldstein was personable, kind, funny, and extremely skilled and knowledgeable. He took care of both of my issues in one visit, took his time, and did not rush at all. He numbed my eye, cleared out the cyst inside my eyelid in minutes, and I didn’t feel anything at all. He also used a small laser to painlessly remove the dot next to my eye. He did an incredible job and I would not hesitate to ever return to his office. I enjoyed my visit and was amazed how he did all that so seamlessly and comfortably. I would recommend him to anyone without hesitation.
About Dr. Scott Goldstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Scheie Eye Institute
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Stye and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
