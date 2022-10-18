Dr. Scott Golembeski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golembeski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Golembeski, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Golembeski, MD
Dr. Scott Golembeski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Golembeski works at
Dr. Golembeski's Office Locations
-
1
Denver4545 E 9th Ave Ste 460, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 388-2922Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Golembeski?
Didn't realize I had an umbilical hernia until I began experiencing minor discomfort (thought it was just a natural deformity of my belly button). Became dismayed when I learned that surgery would likely be required to repair it. Gr. G to the rescue! Minimal down time, I feel great, & I now have a normal belly button to boot!
About Dr. Scott Golembeski, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1942589213
Education & Certifications
- Exempla St. Joseph Hospital
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golembeski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golembeski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golembeski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golembeski works at
Dr. Golembeski has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golembeski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Golembeski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golembeski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golembeski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golembeski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.