See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Olympia Fields, IL
Dr. Scott Goodwin, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.1 (11)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Goodwin, MD

Dr. Scott Goodwin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.

Dr. Goodwin works at Specialty Physicians Of Illinois in Olympia Fields, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goodwin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Burke Medical Group Ltd.
    3700 W 203rd St Ste 310, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 679-2130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Olympia Fields

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 2

Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr. Goodwin has been my doctor ever since I got diabetes. He is very understanding of all my situations and problems. He takes as much time as needed to discuss and explain all things that is happening in my case. I don’t leave having any unanswered questions. If I have questions after the appointment, I can call the office and get answers right away. The staff are super knowledgeable also. I have a very high regard for him.
    Ginger E. — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Scott Goodwin, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1831310226
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
