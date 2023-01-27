Dr. Scott Goodwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Goodwin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
Burke Medical Group Ltd.3700 W 203rd St Ste 310, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-2130
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
Dr. Goodwin has been my doctor ever since I got diabetes. He is very understanding of all my situations and problems. He takes as much time as needed to discuss and explain all things that is happening in my case. I don’t leave having any unanswered questions. If I have questions after the appointment, I can call the office and get answers right away. The staff are super knowledgeable also. I have a very high regard for him.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Goodwin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodwin has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodwin.
