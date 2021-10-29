Dr. Scott Gottlieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottlieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, MD is a Dermatologist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Gottlieb works at
Locations
Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center501 Gordon Dr, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (202) 444-1604
Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center701 E Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Directions (610) 444-0070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Happened Years ago but at the time he was a good Doctor. He took care of my skin problems.
About Dr. Scott Gottlieb, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1285693887
Education & Certifications
- New York and Presbyterian Hospital Cornell Campus
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
