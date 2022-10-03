Dr. Scott Grady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Grady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Grady, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Locations
Legacy Transplant Services1130 NW 22nd Ave Ste 400, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 274-4884Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Portland Dbts & Endcrnlgy Ctr9135 SW Barnes Rd Ste 985, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-3336
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grady is thorough, respectful, explained things clearly, listened attentively to my questions and answered them clearly, and has a dry sense of humor which is always welcome when I'm anxious.
About Dr. Scott Grady, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1396893897
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Grady works at
