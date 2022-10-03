Overview

Dr. Scott Grady, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Grady works at Portland Dbts & Endcrnlgy Ctr in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.