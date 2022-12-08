Overview of Dr. Scott Gray, MD

Dr. Scott Gray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.



Dr. Gray works at Connecticut Family Orthopedics in Danbury, CT with other offices in Ridgefield, CT and Southbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.