Dr. Scott Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Green, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Green, MD
Dr. Scott Green, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green's Office Locations
-
1
The Plastic Surgery Center95 Scripps Dr, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 929-1833Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
I had breast augmentation done with Dr Green and everything turned out amazing. I am very happy with the results.
About Dr. Scott Green, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1326110347
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- University Vt Coll Med
- Texas A&M College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green speaks Russian.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.