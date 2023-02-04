See All Plastic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Scott Green, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Green, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (91)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Green, MD

Dr. Scott Green, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine.

Dr. Green works at Wayne I. Yamahata, MD in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Carrie Black, MD
Dr. Carrie Black, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Deanna Karlstad, CRNP
Deanna Karlstad, CRNP
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Shuhao Zhang, MD
Dr. Shuhao Zhang, MD
5.0 (20)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Green's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Plastic Surgery Center
    95 Scripps Dr, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 929-1833
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Excision of Skin Lesion
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Green?

    Feb 04, 2023
    I had breast augmentation done with Dr Green and everything turned out amazing. I am very happy with the results.
    — Feb 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Green, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Green, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Green to family and friends

    Dr. Green's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Green

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Green, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Green, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326110347
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Vt Coll Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Green works at Wayne I. Yamahata, MD in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Green’s profile.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Green, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.