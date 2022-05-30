Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD
Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.
Woodlands North Houston Heart Center17350 St Lukes Way Ste 400, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions
Houston Practice6720 Bertner Ave # MC2-270, Houston, TX 77030 Directions
Woodlands North Houston Heart Center2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd Ste 620, Spring, TX 77389 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Discuss results of Ultrasound and need for ablation. Very clear, descriptive and precise recommendation.
- Texas Heart Institute - Baylor College of Medicine|Texas Heart Institute / Baylor College of Medicine|Texas Heart Institute-Baylor College Of Medicine
- Cornell University-New York Presbyterian Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
