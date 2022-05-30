Overview

Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Greenberg works at Woodlands North Houston Heart Center in Conroe, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.