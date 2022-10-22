Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Locations
Locations
Main Line Health Physician Partner Family Medicine in Bryn Mawr101 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 300A, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-7800
Magaziner Center for Wellness1907 GREENTREE RD, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 424-8222Friday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If you don't want surgery and need to reduce/eliminate your pain, you need to call Dr. Greenberg. I was in a car accident almost a year ago and the pain from my entire spine kept getting worse and worse to the point of inactivity. My goal is to golf again, and I feel like that will happen. I'm a few months into treatment (PRP and Stem Cell) and the pain is reduced, I only take 1 pain reliever a day every now and then, and I'm moving more. Dr. Greenberg is caring, smart, up-to-date with technology, and helps you through the process with his calm conversations. I am so glad I found Dr. Greenberg and his staff. They are all upbeat, wonderful, and skilled. Dr. Greenberg has given me hope to getting my full life back.
About Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1972653384
Education & Certifications
- Bryn Mawr Hosp
- Hahnemann University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
