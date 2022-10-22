See All Family Doctors in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (76)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Dr. Greenberg works at Greenberg Regenerative Medicine in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Line Health Physician Partner Family Medicine in Bryn Mawr
    101 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 300A, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 525-7800
  2. 2
    Magaziner Center for Wellness
    1907 GREENTREE RD, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-8222
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 76 ratings
Patient Ratings (76)
5 Star
(65)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?

Oct 22, 2022
If you don't want surgery and need to reduce/eliminate your pain, you need to call Dr. Greenberg. I was in a car accident almost a year ago and the pain from my entire spine kept getting worse and worse to the point of inactivity. My goal is to golf again, and I feel like that will happen. I'm a few months into treatment (PRP and Stem Cell) and the pain is reduced, I only take 1 pain reliever a day every now and then, and I'm moving more. Dr. Greenberg is caring, smart, up-to-date with technology, and helps you through the process with his calm conversations. I am so glad I found Dr. Greenberg and his staff. They are all upbeat, wonderful, and skilled. Dr. Greenberg has given me hope to getting my full life back.
Carol P — Oct 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD
About Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1972653384
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Bryn Mawr Hosp
Residency
Medical Education
  • Hahnemann University
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Scott Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

76 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

