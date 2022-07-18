Overview of Dr. Scott Greene, MD

Dr. Scott Greene, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Greene works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Clearwater, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL and Seminole, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.