Dr. Scott Greenhalgh, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from GRADUATES OF INSTITUTIONS NOT LISTED AS MEDICAL SCHOOLS.
Westwood Dental Group PC3190 S Wadsworth Blvd Ste 300, Lakewood, CO 80227 Directions (303) 993-1461Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
Dr. Greenhalgh and his staff consistently provide extraordinarily skilled, ethical care and treatment. I and have seen him for several years to repair earlier work, and find my health improving as a result of his and his staff's excellent work, all delivered with the patience, modesty and consideration of consummate professionals--this is a practice at the top of the profession, honored recently by his Denver colleagues as #1 Cosmetic Dentist.
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- English
- American Academy Of Hospital Dentists
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- GRADUATES OF INSTITUTIONS NOT LISTED AS MEDICAL SCHOOLS
Dr. Greenhalgh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Greenhalgh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Greenhalgh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenhalgh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenhalgh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenhalgh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenhalgh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.