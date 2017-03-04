See All General Dentists in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Scott Greenhalgh, DDS

Cosmetic Dentistry
4.6 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Greenhalgh, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Lakewood, CO.

Dr. Greenhalgh works at Scott Greenhalgh, DDS in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westwood Dental Group PC
    3190 S Wadsworth Blvd Ste 300, Lakewood, CO 80227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 993-1461
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia
Arestin® Therapy
Biopsy
Anesthesia
Arestin® Therapy
Biopsy

Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Arestin® Therapy Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Regeneration Procedure Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Computer Imaging for Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Veneers Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Diode Laser Soft Tissue Treatment Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Zoom!® Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 04, 2017
    Dr. Greenhalgh and his staff consistently provide extraordinarily skilled, ethical care and treatment.  I and have seen him for several years to repair earlier work, and find my health improving as a result of his and his staff's excellent work, all delivered with the patience, modesty and consideration of consummate professionals--this is a practice at the top of the profession, honored recently by his Denver colleagues as #1 Cosmetic Dentist.
    M in Denver metro — Mar 04, 2017
    About Dr. Scott Greenhalgh, DDS

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407968944
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy Of Hospital Dentists
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Saint Joseph Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • GRADUATES OF INSTITUTIONS NOT LISTED AS MEDICAL SCHOOLS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Greenhalgh, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenhalgh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenhalgh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenhalgh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenhalgh works at Scott Greenhalgh, DDS in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Greenhalgh’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenhalgh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenhalgh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenhalgh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenhalgh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

