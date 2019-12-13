Dr. Scott Grevey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grevey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Grevey, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Grevey, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio.
Dr. Grevey works at
Locations
Dermatology & Surgery of Southern Ohio Inc.1213 Nilles Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 858-6900
Dermatology & Surgery of Southern Ohio Inc.7132 Cincinnati Dayton Rd Ste 200, Liberty Township, OH 45069 Directions (513) 858-6900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, Dr. Grevey and his staff, explained the process to me, they made me feel at ease. I would definitely choose Dr. Grevey and his staff again
About Dr. Scott Grevey, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grevey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grevey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grevey works at
Dr. Grevey has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grevey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Grevey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grevey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grevey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grevey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.