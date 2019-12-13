Overview

Dr. Scott Grevey, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio.



Dr. Grevey works at DERMATOLOGY & SURGERY in Fairfield, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.