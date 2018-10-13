Dr. Scott Griffith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Griffith, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Griffith, MD
Dr. Scott Griffith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Griffith works at
Dr. Griffith's Office Locations
-
1
Griffith Eye Center PC2640 W 38th St, Erie, PA 16506 Directions (814) 835-8258
-
2
Griffith Eye Center PC41 S Lake St, North East, PA 16428 Directions (814) 835-8258
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a result of President Trump's VA Choice Program. I CANNOT BE MORE SATISFIED with the VA's Choice! Starting with the receptionist to my discharge! As a retired Surgical RN, I was probably a tough critic as I am used to being on the other side of the scalpel!
About Dr. Scott Griffith, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063411122
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Griffith has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
