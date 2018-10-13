See All Ophthalmologists in Erie, PA
Dr. Scott Griffith, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Griffith, MD

Dr. Scott Griffith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Griffith works at Griffith Eye Center PC in Erie, PA with other offices in North East, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Griffith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Griffith Eye Center PC
    2640 W 38th St, Erie, PA 16506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 835-8258
  2. 2
    Griffith Eye Center PC
    41 S Lake St, North East, PA 16428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 835-8258

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 13, 2018
    I am a result of President Trump's VA Choice Program. I CANNOT BE MORE SATISFIED with the VA's Choice! Starting with the receptionist to my discharge! As a retired Surgical RN, I was probably a tough critic as I am used to being on the other side of the scalpel!
    Rev. Kenneth H. Fails, Sr. in Waterford, PA — Oct 13, 2018
    About Dr. Scott Griffith, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063411122
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

