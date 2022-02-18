Dr. Scott Grover, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Grover, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Grover, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Logan, UT. They graduated from Des Moines University - Osteopathic Medical Center and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital.
Dr. Grover works at
Locations
-
1
Cache Valley Surgical Consultants, PC550 E 1440 Ste D, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 752-7122
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grover?
Great job Dr. Grover and team for helping me recover from my deep wound injury. Thank you.
About Dr. Scott Grover, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1609860600
Education & Certifications
- Des Peres Hospital
- Metropolitan Medical Center
- Des Moines University - Osteopathic Medical Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grover works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.