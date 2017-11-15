See All Dermatologists in Plainfield, IN
Dr. Scott Guenthner, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Guenthner, MD is a Dermatologist in Plainfield, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Mooresville and Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Guenthner works at Dermatology Center of Indiana PC in Plainfield, IN with other offices in Zionsville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Center of Indiana PC
    1100 Southfield Dr Ste 1240, Plainfield, IN 46168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 838-9911
  2. 2
    Dermatology Center of in
    6639 Whitestown Pkwy, Zionsville, IN 46077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 732-8980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Mooresville
  • Hendricks Regional Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dry Skin
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Boil
Contact Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Athlete's Foot
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Impetigo
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Hives
Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rash
Scabies
Shingles
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Bedsores
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Callus
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cryosurgery
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatological Disorders
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Hair Transplants
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Lichen Planus
Mole Removal
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scar Revision Surgery
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Biopsy
Skin Cancer Removal
Skin Diseases
Skin Grafts
Skin Lesion
Skin Resurfacing
Skin Surgery
Skin Ulcer
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Sunburn
Varicose Eczema
Wart Removal
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 15, 2017
    If Dr. Guenthner hadn't seen my husband 12 years ago, he wouldn't be alive today. He immediately realized that he had skin cancer and didn't put us off. He is very professional and would definetly recommend. He is worth the 1 1/2 hour drive to see him.
    R. Rewers in Terre Haute, IN — Nov 15, 2017
    About Dr. Scott Guenthner, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396748778
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana University
    Internship
    • St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa College of Medicine
