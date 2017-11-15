Overview

Dr. Scott Guenthner, MD is a Dermatologist in Plainfield, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Mooresville and Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Guenthner works at Dermatology Center of Indiana PC in Plainfield, IN with other offices in Zionsville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.