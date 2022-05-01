Dr. Scott Hacking, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hacking is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hacking, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Hacking, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Locations
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
Medexpress Urgent Care, Tampa, FL2810 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 877-8450
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I explained my problem of problems with my outer ear. I didn’t offer a lot of additional talk…I respect the doctors time. He was very friendly, to the point and provided two prescription that took care of the problem just as he said it would. I would recommend him for MDLIVE!
About Dr. Scott Hacking, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1184714024
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
