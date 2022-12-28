Dr. Scott Hacking, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hacking is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hacking, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Hacking, MD
Dr. Scott Hacking, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their residency with University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Dr. Hacking's Office Locations
Heart Center at St. Mark's1160 E 3900 S Ste 2000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5931Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Heart Center at Lone Peak - Kimballs Ln Suite 33074 E Kimballs Ln Ste 330, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 713-3305Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Conseco
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EBMS
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Utah
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- PEHP
- PHCS
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
Best bedside manner ever!!! He is also a very good doctor.
About Dr. Scott Hacking, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1992712285
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hacking has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hacking accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hacking has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hacking has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hacking on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Hacking. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hacking.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hacking, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hacking appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.