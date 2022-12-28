Overview of Dr. Scott Hacking, MD

Dr. Scott Hacking, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their residency with University Of Utah School Of Medicine



Dr. Hacking works at Heart Center at St. Mark's in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Draper, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.