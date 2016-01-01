Overview of Dr. Scott Haig, MD

Dr. Scott Haig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Haig works at NewYork Orthopedic Specialists in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Arthroscopy, Rotator Cuff Surgery, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.