Dr. Scott Halista, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Halista, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Arthritis Treatment Center, 3377 MAIN ST, Springfield, MA 01107
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Dr. Halista comes with experience. I have been a hospital based R.N. for thirty years. I have had arthritis for a long time. It got so bad that I was having pain walking up and down the stairs in my home. Between medicine, cortisone injections,he has improved the quality of my life. He is no nonsense, he listens, I never feel rushed, I really reapect him. He is professional respectful, and people have to remember , a Dr. Is not your therapist, or your friend. He knows what to do, he doesn't need your guidance, but he does listen to everything I have to say. Lauren de Kastrozza.
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Internal Medicine
