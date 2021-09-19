Dr. Scott Hambrecht is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hambrecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hambrecht
Overview of Dr. Scott Hambrecht
Dr. Scott Hambrecht is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Hambrecht's Office Locations
Apc At Southwest Medical Center2316 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-8625
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Health Plan of Nevada
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor. Had major foot work done. Went exceptional. Not just expert surgery, but always answered my questions. The entire staff was so pleasant and I really lucked out.
About Dr. Scott Hambrecht
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1730151002
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hambrecht has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hambrecht accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hambrecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hambrecht. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hambrecht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hambrecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hambrecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.