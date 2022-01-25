See All Podiatric Surgeons in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Scott Hamilton, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.4 (10)
Myrtle Beach, SC
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Hamilton, DPM

Dr. Scott Hamilton, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.

Dr. Hamilton works at Coastal Podiatry Associates in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Little River, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hamilton's Office Locations

    Coastal Podiatry Associates
    210 Village Center Blvd Ste 110, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 449-3668
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Coastal Podiatry Associates
    8141 ROURK ST, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 449-8079
    Coastal Podiatry Assoicates
    3700 Sawtell Rd, Little River, SC 29566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 390-1333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 25, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Scott Hamilton for many years. He has done surgery and minor office procedures resulting in great outcomes for my foot issues. I would highly recommend scheduling with him if you are having any foot problems.
    Nancy Forno — Jan 25, 2022
    Dr. Hamilton's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Hamilton

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Scott Hamilton, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    1093886962
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Medical Education
