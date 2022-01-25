Overview of Dr. Scott Hamilton, DPM

Dr. Scott Hamilton, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Hamilton works at Coastal Podiatry Associates in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Little River, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.