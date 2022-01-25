Dr. Scott Hamilton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hamilton, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Hamilton, DPM
Dr. Scott Hamilton, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Dr. Hamilton's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Podiatry Associates210 Village Center Blvd Ste 110, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 449-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Coastal Podiatry Associates8141 ROURK ST, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 449-8079
-
3
Coastal Podiatry Assoicates3700 Sawtell Rd, Little River, SC 29566 Directions (843) 390-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Scott Hamilton for many years. He has done surgery and minor office procedures resulting in great outcomes for my foot issues. I would highly recommend scheduling with him if you are having any foot problems.
About Dr. Scott Hamilton, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1093886962
Education & Certifications
- American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
- Podiatric Surgery Lindell Hospital St. Louis Mo
- College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
