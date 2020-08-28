Dr. Hamling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Hamling, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Hamling, MD
Dr. Scott Hamling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Hamling's Office Locations
The Iowa Clinic Methodist Medical Center Plaza I1212 Pleasant St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Excellent doctor!! I will definitely will use him in the future!! He stay with you till all you questions are answered.
About Dr. Scott Hamling, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1275581456
Education & Certifications
- Iowa Methodist Medical Center|Iowa Methodist Medical Center - Des Moines, IA
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
