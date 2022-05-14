Dr. Scott Hanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hanan, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Hanan, MD
Dr. Scott Hanan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Hanan's Office Locations
Mitchell S Silverman MD75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (973) 285-7622Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (973) 436-1530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hanan was excellent during my recent appendix removal. Even with some operating room delays, he kept me updated at all times. He has a great bedside manner and I would recommend him and use him in the future.
About Dr. Scott Hanan, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Oncology
