Overview of Dr. Scott Hanan, MD

Dr. Scott Hanan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Hanan works at Summit Medical Group - Patrick LeMasters, MD (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Berkeley Heights, NJ and Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.