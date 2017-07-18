Overview of Dr. Scott Handley, DPM

Dr. Scott Handley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Handley works at Greenwich Podiatry Group in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in Bradenton, FL, Parrish, FL and University Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.