Dr. Scott Hannum, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Hannum, MD
Dr. Scott Hannum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.
Dr. Hannum's Office Locations
EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (877) 826-0590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
EmergeOrtho - Leland/Brunswick Forest1168 E Cutlar Crossing, Leland, NC 28451 Directions (910) 332-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hannum listened to my concerns and explained my likely outcomes clearly. I already had knee rreplacement done by Dr. Hannum and am returning for a hip replacement. I have complete confidence in his skill as a surgeon.
About Dr. Scott Hannum, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Adult Reconstruction University Of Florida Gainesville, Georgia
- Summa Health Systems Hospital
- Medical College of Ohio
- Ohio State University
Dr. Hannum has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more.
