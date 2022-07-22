See All Otolaryngologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Scott Hardeman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Hardeman, MD

Dr. Scott Hardeman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Hardeman works at Gateway Ear, Nose & Throat in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hardeman's Office Locations

    Gwent LLC
    9701 Landmark Parkway Dr Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 843-3828
    Gateway Ear, Nose & Throat, A Division of Sound Health Services
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 622A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 843-3828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2022
    Dr .Scott Hardeman has been my ear doctor for 22 years wouldn't want anyone else! He's the best! Highly Recommend!
    Raymond — Jul 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Hardeman, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770571721
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Louis University Hospital
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Hardeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hardeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hardeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hardeman works at Gateway Ear, Nose & Throat in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Hardeman’s profile.

    Dr. Hardeman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

