Dr. Scott Hardeman, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Hardeman, MD
Dr. Scott Hardeman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Hardeman works at
Dr. Hardeman's Office Locations
Gwent LLC9701 Landmark Parkway Dr Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 843-3828
Gateway Ear, Nose & Throat, A Division of Sound Health Services621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 622A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 843-3828
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr .Scott Hardeman has been my ear doctor for 22 years wouldn't want anyone else! He's the best! Highly Recommend!
About Dr. Scott Hardeman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardeman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hardeman works at
Dr. Hardeman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.