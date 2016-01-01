Dr. Scott Harriage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harriage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Harriage, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Harriage, MD
Dr. Scott Harriage, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, Providence Centralia Hospital and Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Dr. Harriage works at
Dr. Harriage's Office Locations
-
1
Group Health Olympia Medical Center700 Lilly Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harriage?
About Dr. Scott Harriage, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1437207826
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
- Evanston Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- Providence Centralia Hospital
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harriage has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harriage accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harriage using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harriage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harriage works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Harriage. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harriage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harriage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harriage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.