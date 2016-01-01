See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Olympia, WA
Dr. Scott Harriage, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Harriage, MD

Dr. Scott Harriage, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, Providence Centralia Hospital and Providence St. Peter Hospital.

Dr. Harriage works at Group Health Specialty Center in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harriage's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Olympia Medical Center
    700 Lilly Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gonorrhea Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Harriage, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1437207826
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
    • Evanston Hospital
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center
    • Providence Centralia Hospital
    • Providence St. Peter Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Harriage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harriage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harriage has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harriage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harriage works at Group Health Specialty Center in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Dr. Harriage’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Harriage. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harriage.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harriage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harriage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

