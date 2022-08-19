Dr. Scott Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Harris, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
American Institute for Plastic Surgery6020 W PLANO PKWY, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 543-2477
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
I could not have asked for a better experience with Dr. Harris and his staff. After several consultations, I knew immediately I was at the right place when I had mine with Dr. Harris. He and his staff were welcoming, made me feel very comfortable and where very honest about what to expect. I had the works done, breast lift with implants, tummy tuck, liposuction front and back and fat transfer into my bottom. I made the choice to do stay two nights with a nurse and am so happy I did. Every nurse I have encountered along the way have been nice and taken great of me. 3 months later, and I am so very happy with my results. Dr. Harris is more than just a surgeon, he is an artist. I would recommend him to anyone looking for a great experience from start to finish.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1164532479
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
