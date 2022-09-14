Dr. Scott Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Harris, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Harris, MD
Dr. Scott Harris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED|Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology & Facial Plastics at Great Neck600 Northern Blvd Ste 100, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-3223Monday8:45am - 4:00pmTuesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:45am - 6:00pm
-
2
Huntington205 E Main St Ste 2-4, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 673-5824
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harris is a type of doctor that will go over the details before and after the surgery; very professional.
About Dr. Scott Harris, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1831410596
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery At Downstate Medical Center
- Surgery at Downstate Medical Center
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED|Drexel University College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Nosebleed, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harris speaks Hebrew.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
