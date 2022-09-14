See All Otolaryngologists in Great Neck, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Harris, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Harris, MD

Dr. Scott Harris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED|Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Harris works at Northwell Health in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harris' Office Locations

  1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology & Facial Plastics at Great Neck
    600 Northern Blvd Ste 100, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 482-3223
    Monday
    8:45am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 6:00pm
  2
    Huntington
    205 E Main St Ste 2-4, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 673-5824

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nosebleed
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Nosebleed
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Deviated Septum
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Sinusitis
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
Nasal Polyp
Outer Ear Infection
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Sleep Apnea
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Astrocytoma
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Laryngitis
Cleft Lip and Palate
Common Cold
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
ENT Cancer
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Geographic Tongue
Head and Neck Cancer
Head and Neck Tumor
Hearing Loss
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Hydrocephalus
Hyperacusis
Jaw Fracture
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Larynx Conditions
Leukoplakia
Loss of Taste
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Medulloblastoma
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Obstruction
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parotid Gland Cancer
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pulmonary Disease
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Diseases
Schwannoma
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Disorders
Sore Throat
Spine Fracture Treatment
Swimmer's Ear
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsil Disorders
Treatment for Nose Bleeds
Vascular Disease
Vocal Cord Cyst
Vocal Papilloma
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?

    Sep 14, 2022
    Dr. Harris is a type of doctor that will go over the details before and after the surgery; very professional.
    Marlon Zambrano — Sep 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Scott Harris, MD
    About Dr. Scott Harris, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1831410596
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery At Downstate Medical Center
    Internship
    • Surgery at Downstate Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED|Drexel University College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harris has seen patients for Nosebleed, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

