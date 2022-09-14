Overview of Dr. Scott Harris, MD

Dr. Scott Harris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED|Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Northwell Health in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.