Dr. Scott Harris, DO
Dr. Scott Harris, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Touro University Nv & Touro Mobile Hlthcare Clinic874 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 777-4809
I've been in Las Vegas since 1995. The only time I wasn't seeing Dr Harris for my RA was when for a short time he was not a provider on my insurance. He told his staff to charge me a different rate out of pocket so I could continue to get care. I can honestly say I love this guy.
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
