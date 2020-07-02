Dr. Scott Hartzell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartzell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hartzell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Hartzell, MD
Dr. Scott Hartzell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lewisburg, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital.
Dr. Hartzell works at
Dr. Hartzell's Office Locations
-
1
The Eye Center of Central PA137 Jpm Rd, Lewisburg, PA 17837 Directions (866) 995-3937
-
2
Eye Center Anesthesia66 Enterprise Blvd, Allenwood, PA 17810 Directions (570) 538-3937
-
3
Riverview Orthotics Prosthetics Inc.435 River Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (866) 995-3937
-
4
The Eye Center of Central PA88 HARDEES DR, Mifflinburg, PA 17844 Directions (866) 995-3937
-
5
The Eye Center of Central PA1172 State Route 487, Paxinos, PA 17860 Directions (866) 995-3937
-
6
The Eye Center of Central PA732 Church St, Danville, PA 17821 Directions (866) 995-3937
-
7
The Eye Center Optical Shop408 MARKET ST, Lewisburg, PA 17837 Directions (866) 995-3937
-
8
The Eye Center of Central PA5 Railroad Ave, Middleburg, PA 17842 Directions (866) 995-3937
-
9
The Eye Center of Central PA205 Park Pl, Bellefonte, PA 16823 Directions (866) 995-3937
-
10
The Eye Center of Central PA2401 Columbia Blvd, Bloomsburg, PA 17815 Directions (866) 995-3937
-
11
The Eye Center of Central PA125 W Commerce St, Shamokin, PA 17872 Directions (866) 995-3937
-
12
The Eye Center of Central PA4 Eye Center Dr, Muncy, PA 17756 Directions (866) 995-3937
-
13
The Eye Center Optical Shop3020 N Susquehanna Trl, Shamokin Dam, PA 17876 Directions (866) 995-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Evangelical Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hartzell?
The very best in the state of PA. Saved my sight. Would not trust anyone else with my vision. Great Surgeon and took less than an hour from the time I check in until the time my wife and I walked out. Love the staff in Allenwood. They make this easy.
About Dr. Scott Hartzell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1528163466
Education & Certifications
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartzell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartzell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartzell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartzell works at
Dr. Hartzell has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartzell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartzell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartzell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartzell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartzell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.