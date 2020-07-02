See All Ophthalmologists in Lewisburg, PA
Dr. Scott Hartzell, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (65)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Hartzell, MD

Dr. Scott Hartzell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lewisburg, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital.

Dr. Hartzell works at Eye Center Of Central PA in Lewisburg, PA with other offices in Allenwood, PA, Williamsport, PA, Mifflinburg, PA, Paxinos, PA, Danville, PA, Middleburg, PA, Bellefonte, PA, Bloomsburg, PA, Shamokin, PA, Muncy, PA and Shamokin Dam, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hartzell's Office Locations

    The Eye Center of Central PA
    137 Jpm Rd, Lewisburg, PA 17837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 995-3937
    Eye Center Anesthesia
    66 Enterprise Blvd, Allenwood, PA 17810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 538-3937
    Riverview Orthotics Prosthetics Inc.
    435 River Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 995-3937
    The Eye Center of Central PA
    88 HARDEES DR, Mifflinburg, PA 17844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 995-3937
    The Eye Center of Central PA
    1172 State Route 487, Paxinos, PA 17860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 995-3937
    The Eye Center of Central PA
    732 Church St, Danville, PA 17821 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 995-3937
    The Eye Center Optical Shop
    408 MARKET ST, Lewisburg, PA 17837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 995-3937
    The Eye Center of Central PA
    5 Railroad Ave, Middleburg, PA 17842 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 995-3937
    The Eye Center of Central PA
    205 Park Pl, Bellefonte, PA 16823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 995-3937
    The Eye Center of Central PA
    2401 Columbia Blvd, Bloomsburg, PA 17815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 995-3937
    The Eye Center of Central PA
    125 W Commerce St, Shamokin, PA 17872 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 995-3937
    The Eye Center of Central PA
    4 Eye Center Dr, Muncy, PA 17756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 995-3937
    The Eye Center Optical Shop
    3020 N Susquehanna Trl, Shamokin Dam, PA 17876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 995-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evangelical Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brawny Scleritis Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 02, 2020
    The very best in the state of PA. Saved my sight. Would not trust anyone else with my vision. Great Surgeon and took less than an hour from the time I check in until the time my wife and I walked out. Love the staff in Allenwood. They make this easy.
    SP — Jul 02, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Hartzell, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528163466
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Hartzell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartzell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hartzell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hartzell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hartzell works at Eye Center Of Central PA in Lewisburg, PA with other offices in Allenwood, PA, Williamsport, PA, Mifflinburg, PA, Paxinos, PA, Danville, PA, Middleburg, PA, Bellefonte, PA, Bloomsburg, PA, Shamokin, PA, Muncy, PA and Shamokin Dam, PA. View the full addresses on Dr. Hartzell’s profile.

    Dr. Hartzell has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartzell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartzell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartzell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartzell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartzell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

