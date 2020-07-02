Overview of Dr. Scott Hartzell, MD

Dr. Scott Hartzell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lewisburg, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital.



Dr. Hartzell works at Eye Center Of Central PA in Lewisburg, PA with other offices in Allenwood, PA, Williamsport, PA, Mifflinburg, PA, Paxinos, PA, Danville, PA, Middleburg, PA, Bellefonte, PA, Bloomsburg, PA, Shamokin, PA, Muncy, PA and Shamokin Dam, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.