Dr. Scott Hendrickson, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Hendrickson, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine - Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine|Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Tulsa.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (855) 801-3783
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Tulsa
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Health Net
- Medicare
I can't imagine a better doctor for anyone with esophageal issues (reflux, Barrett's, and related issues). In his physician's group, he does the esophageal ablation for dysplastic Barrett's and uses Cryoablation rather Radio Frequency Ablation, that is, freezing the dysplastic tissue rather than burning it, which he says results in less post-op pain.
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine - Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine|Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hendrickson has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendrickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
