Overview

Dr. Scott Hendrickson, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine - Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine|Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Tulsa.



Dr. Hendrickson works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

