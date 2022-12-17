See All Gastroenterologists in Tulsa, OK
Gastroenterology
Dr. Scott Hendrickson, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine - Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine|Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Tulsa.

Dr. Hendrickson works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa
    10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133

  Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Tulsa

Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Dysphagia
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Dysphagia

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Health Net
    Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 17, 2022
    I can't imagine a better doctor for anyone with esophageal issues (reflux, Barrett's, and related issues). In his physician's group, he does the esophageal ablation for dysplastic Barrett's and uses Cryoablation rather Radio Frequency Ablation, that is, freezing the dysplastic tissue rather than burning it, which he says results in less post-op pain.
    WGM — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Hendrickson, DO

    Specialties
    Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1497714687
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine - Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine|Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Board Certifications
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Hendrickson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendrickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Hendrickson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hendrickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Hendrickson works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Hendrickson's profile.

    Dr. Hendrickson has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendrickson on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrickson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrickson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendrickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendrickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

