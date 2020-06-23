Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Henry, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Henry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.
Locations
Bayfront Digestive Diseases100 Peach St Ste 200, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 877-7733
Upmc Hamot201 State St, Erie, PA 16550 Directions (814) 877-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Henry's for over 20 years...he is thoughtful, kind, explains thing well, attentive, listens well to my concerns and has an amazing bedside manner...I wouldn't go anywhere else for my gastrointestinal health.
About Dr. Scott Henry, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.