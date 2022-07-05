Overview

Dr. Scott Henslee, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.



Dr. Henslee works at San Antonio Skin/Cancer Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.