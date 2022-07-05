Dr. Scott Henslee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henslee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Henslee, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.
Cardiology Clinic-san Antonio7950 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 909, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-3575
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Went for a routine visit, as I have many moles, spots, etc. Had a few areas of concern which he treated. He noticed a spot on my chin that had never bothered me, and appeared normal to me. He said "99% of the time, this thing is benign, but I want to check it just in case." He took a biopsy. It turned out to be a melanoma. He referred me to a surgeon who performed a Moh's Procedure and removed it. Fortunately it was "in situ" and had not penetrated the skin. Otherwise, it would have proven fatal.
- Dermatology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Dr. Henslee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henslee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henslee has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henslee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Henslee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henslee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henslee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henslee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.