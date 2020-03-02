Overview of Dr. Scott Herron, MD

Dr. Scott Herron, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temecula, CA. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Herron works at Scott Herron MD in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.