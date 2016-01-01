Dr. Scott Hessen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hessen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hessen, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Hessen, MD
Dr. Scott Hessen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hessen's Office Locations
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia227 N Broad St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Hessen, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1184697914
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hessen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hessen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hessen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hessen has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hessen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hessen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hessen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hessen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hessen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.