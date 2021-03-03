Overview of Dr. Scott Hillmann, MD

Dr. Scott Hillmann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Hillmann works at Valley Surgical Clinics in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.