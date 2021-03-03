Dr. Scott Hillmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hillmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hillmann, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Hillmann, MD
Dr. Scott Hillmann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Hillmann works at
Dr. Hillmann's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Surgical Clinics Ltd.16601 N 40th St Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 996-4747
-
2
Honorhealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center250 E Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 943-2381
-
3
Arizona Wellness Center for Women3805 E Bell Rd Ste 4800, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 996-4747
-
4
Sonoran Consultants in Obgyn10250 N 92nd St Ste 205, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 996-4747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hillmann?
Dr. Hillmann performed emergency appendectomy on me at Honor Health Deer Valley 2/2021. He was very good. Because of COVID restrictions I was in the hospital alone. He was patient while I got my husband on the phone to listen two of the three times he met with me. He met with me shortly after the diagnosis while still in the ER to explain the circumstances and again right before the surgery, and once again the day after the surgery. He was very personable and had a great bedside manner in explaining what I didn't understand. The laparoscopic entry wounds have healed very nicely and I get the staples removed tomorrow. I was able to schedule the post op follow up appointment easily. I am grateful that he was available to perform the surgery.
About Dr. Scott Hillmann, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023014016
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hillmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hillmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hillmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hillmann works at
Dr. Hillmann speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hillmann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hillmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hillmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hillmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.