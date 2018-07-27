See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Scott Hirsch, MD

Psychiatry
3.1 (18)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Hirsch, MD

Dr. Scott Hirsch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Hirsch works at New York Epilepsy & Neurology in New York, NY with other offices in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hirsch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Werner K Doyle M.d. PC
    223 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 558-0809
  2. 2
    Contemporary Care LLC
    81 Holly Hill Ln Fl 2, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 792-0400

Wada Test
Psychological Evaluation
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Wada Test
Psychological Evaluation
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Wada Test Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Scott Hirsch, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1851514434
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Psychiatry
