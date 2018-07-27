Dr. Scott Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hirsch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Werner K Doyle M.d. PC223 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 558-0809
Contemporary Care LLC81 Holly Hill Ln Fl 2, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 792-0400
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
This Man has changed my life. His knoweldge is impossible to fathom. He cares for me like I was in his family. He will never give up on helping me. He spends a long time each session to help to make sure we are doing everything possible to improve the quality of my life Other MDs are always impressed when I tell them he is my Dr. He has expertise in both TBI and PTSD and has completed psych and nuero residencies with the stamina and energy of an olympic athelete. He changed my life. ??
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Psychiatry
Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
