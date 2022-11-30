Overview of Dr. Scott Hitchcock, DO

Dr. Scott Hitchcock, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital, Marshall Medical Center South and Russellville Hospital.



Dr. Hitchcock works at The Clinic For Neurology in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.