Dr. Scott Hobler, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Hobler, MD

Dr. Scott Hobler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Hobler works at Kenwood General Surgery in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hobler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Health - Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons Kenwood
    4750 E Galbraith Rd Ste 207, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 686-5392

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 30, 2017
    Dr. Hobler was my surgeon for a gallbladder removal. My experience could not have been more positive. Throughout the process, Dr. Hobler treated me with respect and kindness. I felt well informed re: what to expect before and after the surgery. He was approachable, reassuring and engaging. He listened to my concerns and offered solutions. I would highly recommend Dr. Hobler.
    Maureen Richmond in Cincinnati, OH — Mar 30, 2017
    About Dr. Scott Hobler, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386744803
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Hobler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hobler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hobler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hobler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hobler works at Kenwood General Surgery in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hobler’s profile.

    Dr. Hobler has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hobler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hobler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hobler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

