Dr. Scott Hobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hobson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Hobson, MD
Dr. Scott Hobson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Union Hospital.
Dr. Hobson works at
Dr. Hobson's Office Locations
Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Inc.10300 N Illinois St Ste 2020, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 817-1976Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wabash Valley Surgery Center422 Poplar St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (317) 817-1976
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Hobson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1053319830
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hobson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hobson works at
Dr. Hobson has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Eyelid Surgery and Blepharoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.