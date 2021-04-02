See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Scott Hodges, DO

Orthopedics
4.5 (131)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Hodges, DO

Dr. Scott Hodges, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Science College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.

Dr. Hodges works at Center Sports Medicine/Orthpdcs in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Ringgold, GA and Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hodges' Office Locations

    McCallie Avenue Office
    2415 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 624-2696
    Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics
    4725 BATTLEFIELD PKWY, Ringgold, GA 30736 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 624-2696
    The Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics
    2400 N Ocoee St, Cleveland, TN 37311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 624-2696
    Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics
    7480 Ziegler Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 624-2696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Tennova Healthcare-cleveland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Apr 02, 2021
    My experience with Dr.Hodges has been great.he has don 2 back and 1 neck surgeries, they all turned out great, He listened and explained to me what he was doing,I asked him lots and lots of questions, he answered them all,great bed side manors to,I could not have had a better Dr.I pray that he will have a wonderful retirement, Good luck, I'll miss you.Your 70 yr.old paient Emmett Reed Jr.
    Emmett Reed Jr. — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Scott Hodges, DO

    • Orthopedics
    • English
    • 1700882867
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Chicago
    • Doctors Hosp-Ohio State University Coll Med
    • Tulsa Regional Medical Center
    • University Of Health Science College Of Osteo Med
    • Southern Adventist University
