Dr. Scott Hoffman, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Hoffman, DPM
Dr. Scott Hoffman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Avon, IN. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health North Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Hoffman's Office Locations
1
Avon Office8607 E Us Highway 36, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 208-3890
2
Carmel Office12188B N Meridian St Ste 330, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 208-3890
3
Indianapolis Office7151 Marsh Rd Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions (317) 208-3890
4
American Health Network12174B N Meridian St Ste 100, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 208-3890
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoffman is both knowledgeable and kind. He wasn't pushy with treatment. Ended up doing surgery with him. It went very well, and I was well cared for throughout the entire process. Definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Scott Hoffman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1437447620
Education & Certifications
- American Health Network Reconstructive Foot & Ankle Surgery Fellowship
- St John Hospital And Medical Center
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
