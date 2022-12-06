Overview of Dr. Scott Hoffman, DPM

Dr. Scott Hoffman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Avon, IN. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health North Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Hoffman works at American Health Network in Avon, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN and Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.