See All Plastic Surgeons in Durham, NC
Dr. Scott Hollenbeck, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Hollenbeck, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (11)
Map Pin Small Durham, NC
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Hollenbeck, MD

Dr. Scott Hollenbeck, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Hollenbeck works at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hollenbeck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center
    2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-8111
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Duke Wound Management Clinic
    40 Duke Medicine Cir Ste 3J, Durham, NC 27710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 681-5079
  3. 3
    Duke Aesthetic Center
    3475 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 681-8555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hollenbeck?

    Jan 21, 2020
    I had a right mastectomy in 2017 and at the advice of my breast surgeon, I waited two years before pursuing reconstruction. I was fortunate to see Dr. Hollenbeck for a consult. I immediately knew he was the doctor who could help restore what cancer took from me. I had my first surgery in October, and my second surgery just recently. I am not quite done, but I am so thankful for what he has done for me. He and his staff are wonderful and I am so grateful to be his patient. His PA Nichole and his nurse Danielle are awesome....as well as each person who works with him. He shows compassion and concern and I never feel like "just a patient". I cannot imagine having had any other plastic surgeon for this huge surgery. I trust him completely. He is an amazing plastic surgeon and a kind and caring man. I am fortunate to be his patient.
    E. Dodson — Jan 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Hollenbeck, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Hollenbeck, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hollenbeck to family and friends

    Dr. Hollenbeck's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hollenbeck

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Hollenbeck, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Hollenbeck, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285891333
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Hollenbeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollenbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hollenbeck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hollenbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hollenbeck works at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hollenbeck’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollenbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollenbeck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollenbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollenbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Hollenbeck, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.